The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the northern end of the county until 8:00pm tonight. A flood warning is in effect until tonight at 11:30pm. A flood watch is in effect until January 2nd, 12:00am. Again, if you are experiencing an emergency, please dial 911. For those living in flood prone areas please be aware of your surroundings.
alert featured breaking editor's pick
**Severe Weather** Tornado Watch Issued for Northern End of Jackson County
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- **Severe Weather** Tornado Watch Issued for Northern End of Jackson County
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
- Judges Report for December 29, 2021
- Sheriff’s Report for December 29, 2021
- Robert Wayne Nicely Obituary
- Jackson County Clerk Recorded Deeds (12-20-2021 to 12-27-2021)
- District Court News Of 12/20/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
- Jones Case Highlights Receiving Stolen Property as Bad as Actually Stealing
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 Pounds Meth, 70 Doses Opium, 30 Grams Heroin, & 40 Grams Fentanyl Seized - McKee Man Arrested in Laurel County Drug Investigation
- Christmas Day Arson
- Jones Case Highlights Receiving Stolen Property as Bad as Actually Stealing
- Hacker Domestic Violence Case Bound Over to Grand jury
- Toenails & Knives: Hacker Receives Multiple Stab Wounds in Alleged Domestic Dispute
- Five More Covid-Related Deaths Reported in CVDHD (Including Two Deaths in Jackson County)
- Mark Alan Hillard Obituary
- Jackson County COVID-19 Numbers and CDC Changes to Quarantine Requirements
- Jackson County Native Ova Gene Gabbard Inducted into the UK Hall of Distinguished Alumni
- Rain Creates Hazardous Road Conditions Causing Multiple Wrecks
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.