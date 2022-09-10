Shana Green was born September 22, 1975, in Crossville, TN and departed this life Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 46. She was the daughter of Geri Owens of McKee and of the late William Lopez.
In addition to her mother, Shana is also survived by fiancé of 22 years, Anthony Fields and her fur babies, Max, Toby, Rosie, Reece & Gizmo. Other survivors include, her sister, Cheryl (Shawn) Black of Middlesboro; two nephews, Anthony Mays, Jamie Mays; three nieces, Claudia Black, Autumn Fetters and Kami Turner; great nephew, Chandler Mays.
Funeral service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ashley Noe officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.