Fedscreek, KY. (September 29, 2021) –The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP Post 9 was contacted on September 23, 2021, in reference to a missing Pike County man. The initial investigation indicates that Michael Smith, 33 years old of Fedscreek, KY, was last seen on September 18, 2021 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County. He is described as a white male, 5’5” tall, 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Hoyt Smith.
