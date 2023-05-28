Tonya Huff needs your help
You have 2 healthy kidneys, you can help save her life! SHARE YOUR SPARE!
About Tonya: A loving wife, mother, teacher, and Christian; Tonya grew up in Tyner, Kentucky and graduated from Jackson County High School in 2000.
As a kindergarten teacher, Tonya faithfully serves the students in her class room at Tyner Elementary School.
Tonya is 40 and has been diagnosed with Stage 5 chronic kidney disease - and now needs a kidney transplant to survive.
- No cost to you. All testing & procedures are covered by Tonya's insurance.
- Kidney donation is performed laparoscopically with minimal scarring.
- Donors return to normal lifestyle within 2 weeks
For more information please visit the website below
https://sites.google.com/jackson.kyschools.us/a-kidney-for-tonya/home
