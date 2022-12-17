Sharon Wayne Rose, known as Fonzie by co-workers and friends, 75 years old, of Batavia, Ohio was born in Berea, Kentucky on May 7, 1947 and departed this life November 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio, surrounded by his family after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Rose and mother Martha Rose both originally of Sand Gap, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife Maggie Oneda Rose and three daughters Jeannia Ann Felty (Larry Felty), Collenuia Tonya Rose and Angela Michelle Rose. He is also survived by his siblings, Billy Joe Rose, Ivan Rose, Terri Rose, Mike Rose and Brenda Centers. He had many nieces and nephews.
Wayne’s hometown was Sand Gap, Ky. until he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio to work at Ford Motor Company. Wayne was a retiree of Ford Motor Company for many years. He loved family, friends, driving, off roading, play pool and camping.
Funeral services will be held on December 3, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 10:30 am and funeral service begins at 12:30 pm. The public is welcome to attend.
