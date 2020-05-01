Shawn Richard Drake was born September 19, 1978 in Dearborn, Michigan and departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence in Tyner, being 41 years of age. He was the son of Ricky Drake of Indiana and Joyce (Jackson) Truett of Annville.
In addition to his parents, Shawn is also survived by his wife Beth Marshall of Tyner and by four children, Devin Drake of Annville, Natosha Harrod of Richmond, Daniel Drake and Dylan Drake both of Tyner. Other survivors include a brother, Chris Drake of Annville and a sister, Jackie Sharpe of Annville. Shawn was blessed with a grandson, Drew Harrod.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
