Shelby Jean Proffitt McKinney was born in Langnau, KY on May 28, 1937. Shelby transitioned from an angel on earth to an angel in Heaven in London, KY on November 26, 2021. Shelby was a truly amazing human being. She dedicated her life to God and by her husband's side, traveled the U.S. ministering to all they met. Shelby was a wonderful wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She loved to laugh, tell stories, read, go to church, and craft - if you received a handmade gift from Shelby, you were loved. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Shelby was preceded in death by her loving parents, Roy and Hazel (Gregory) Proffitt, and sisters - in - law, Lola Larson and Jean Delph. Shelby left behind a great legacy of her loving family. Her husband of 58 years, Berlon (BJ) McKinney; 4 daughters, Cynthia McKinney, Carla McCluskey (Johnny), Cheryl Simpson (Matthew), and her baby girl, Cassie McKinney. Shelby left her brother, William Proffitt (Shirley), and a sister, Phyllis Dellaratta both of whom she loved very dearly. She leaves behind her 3 beautiful granddaughters, Victoria McCluskey, Darcy Simpson, and Delia Simpson and 1 great grandchild who was a delight to her, Jayce McCluskey. Shelby was so very proud of and loved all of her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and her great, great nieces and nephews. Shelby will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A very special thanks to the caring staff at Laurel Heights. Mom, we adore you.
A celebration of life for Shelby Jean McKinney will be held from 11-1 Thursday at the East Side Church of God, 10078 South US Hwy 25, Corbin, Kentucky.
