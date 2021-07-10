Shelia Kay Harrison was born November 3, 1957 in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson-Breathitt, at the age of 63. She was the daughter of the late Willie & Deloris Abner.
Shelia is survived by her husband, Leonard Harrison of McKee and by three siblings, Edgar Ray (Ruth) Bowles of Sand Gap, Paul (Patricia) Abner of McKee and Judy (Steven) Stenger of Indiana. She was blessed with a grandson, Jessie Rose, who preceded her in death and by a great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Shelia was also preceded in death by her daughter, Loria and grandson, Jessie.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. George Roberts officiating. Burial to follow in the Steele Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
