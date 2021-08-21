Most of our calls for service are relatively minor in nature. In fact, most of the callers simply want advice or information on how to address their problem. Others require the caller to obtain a warrant or contact the County Attorney for legal advice or direction. Finally, some calls demand immediate response. Domestic violence, burglary or theft in progress, traffic accidents, fights among neighbors in progress, are some of the calls that require immediate police response. J R Weaver, who is an outstanding young officer, recently resigned from our office to take a position with McKee PD. This reduces our staff down to three regular deputies and I to cover the county seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day. It takes nearly an hour to drive from the south end of Jackson County to the north end of the county. Therefore, we handle many of our calls for service over the phone. If you need a police officer to contact you in person, we will try to do so as quickly as possible, but please be patient. We are currently searching for a certified police officer to fill the vacancy, if their background history is good. We will eventually get back to full staff, but that may take a few months.
Many people have stated their first illegal drug use was obtained from the medicine cabinet of their parents or family. This weekend, a good lady brought a bag of medicine and a bag of needles to our office for disposal. The medicine was some her mother had received over a period of time, but no longer used them. The needles were for diabetes. At the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, we have a drop box and are happy to dispose of any medicines or needles that you no longer need. Many times, when a person passes, they leave a significant amount of medication. It is never too early to talk to your children about the serious harm from drug abuse and it is always a good idea to quickly and properly dispose of all unused medications. Be proactive in keeping your family as safe as possible from the terrible scourge of drug abuse.
Someone in the Letterbox community recently vandalized a roadside mower tractor owned by the State Highway Garage. The repair of the equipment will likely cost $500.00 or more. We are asking for your help in identifying the people responsible for this illegal act. If you have knowledge regarding this matter, contact me at the JCSO at 606-287-7121.
Covid is reportedly on the upswing in our county. I have two deputies who have been sick in the past week, but we have not yet verified what illness they have. I actually was very ill with Covid earlier in the year. Since then, my wife and I have taken the two Moderna immunizations to help protect me from this illness. I know there are many people who either fear the potential danger of the vaccinations or do not believe the virus is as bad as it is portrayed by the media. Some people believe we should be mandated by the government to take these vaccinations. That is, in my opinion, the wrong approach, as I believe that decision should be an individual one. I do, however, encourage everyone who does not have underlying health issues to take the vaccinations as preventative medicine. Hopefully this terrible disease that continues to claim the lives of so many, will soon be behind us. Please reach out to the people who are ill, as well as their families, in support as they deal with this illness.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and twenty-seven calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested one individual on various criminal charges. Our court security team has waited on the courts and served many criminal and civil papers for the courts. We always appreciate the great support we receive from the public and continually ask for your thoughts and prayers for the safety of our officers. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.