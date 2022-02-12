Our country was founded on Christian principles. "In God We Trust" is on our money and many of the buildings in Washington DC. The Constitution that we revere was created with divine inspiration by wise and educated men who were willing to fight and die for a just cause, to be free. Soon we will be selecting our next group of officials for Sheriff, PVA, Magistrates and Jailer. These are very important positions that affect the future of our county. Please prayerfully and thoughtfully consider who will be your selection in the future. Our country is slipping away from the very things that made us great. Don't let that happen in our county. Please make time to vote!
A Burglary/Theft occurred on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Gay Brothers Lumber yard in Annville. One female and at least three males are involved in the theft. The vehicle used in the theft was parked in a gravel drive adjacent to the Lumber Company. Several thousand dollars worth of property were taken from Gay Brothers. This theft occurred around 4:00 AM. If you drove through the area and observed anything, please call me at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Our number is 606-287-7121. Your information could be valuable to solving this case. We need to stop this band of thieves!
Gasoline prices are getting higher and higher. Our budget is strained more every day as we try to pay for the gasoline necessary to patrol the roads. We will continue to do our best within the constraints we face. In the future, you will see us in our vehicles observing traffic, in order to minimize travel while we continue to provide a deterrent effect with patrol. Additionally, gasoline thefts will likely increase with the cost increase. Be sure to park your vehicle in the safest location possible and lock it up.
Domestic calls are always the most dangerous for law enforcement. We want to remind every family, if tempers flare and a situation develops it is always better to walk away and calm down before you act. Many men and women end up arrested for domestic violence, only to have the victim try to drop charges when they come to court. If people will use their heads, most of these calls can be avoided.
Be very careful on these slick roads. I suspect we will see more bad weather, through the end of March. If possible, on snowy or ice covered days just stay home if possible. Usually, within 24 hours the roads will be cleaned up and passable.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office answered one-hundred and twenty-five calls for service. We investigated six traffic accidents and opened two criminal cases. We arrested five individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security team does a great job serving criminal and civil papers, transporting mentally ill patients and providing security for the Judicial Center. We always appreciate the support of the public and encourage you to remember our officers in your thoughts and prayers. God Bless!
