At my request, Ms. Doris Ward, Jackson County Circuit Clerk requested statistical data for drug cases and criminal arrests for 2021. I was very impressed by the detail of the report that showed law enforcement efforts for Jackson County as it relates to illegal drug activity. There was a distinct count of case numbers, regardless of the number of charges associated with each case. The following information was obtained:
In Circuit Court, there were fifty-eight individual cases prosecuted with one-hundred and twenty separate charges in 2021. These felony cases range from marijuana to trafficking in controlled substances 1st degree, most notably Meth cases.
In District Court, there were one-hundred and fifty-two cases opened with two-hundred and forty-four separate charges in 2021. These cases range from possession of marijuana to possession of controlled substances.
The total number of two-hundred and ten drug cases with three-hundred and sixty-four actual charges for illegal drug offenses were prosecuted in Jackson County in 2021.
As you can see, even with the limits imposed as a result of Covid restrictions and with limited resources, law enforcement in Jackson County has made a significant effort to reduce and prosecute drug offenses. Our objective is not to see how many people we can arrest, however, but simply to do everything in our power to stop the drug problem in our county through education, treatment and aggressive investigations. Investigating drug offenses is time consuming and very difficult, but we are all trying our best to keep our citizens safe and away from the terrible scourge of drug addiction. Nothing has a more profound effect with children, however, than the parents taking time to speak to them regarding drugs and the terrible effects of illegal use.
What a week we all had! The highways were slick and the weather was terrible. We went from floods, to ice and snow, then back to flooding. Winter time is our most difficult season. All emergency services personnel work hard to keep the power on, the roads clear, the water running, the fires out and everyone safe and secure. I appreciate all the assistance from everyone who braves the bad weather to make a positive difference for the citizens of our county.
I investigated a traffic accident on Saturday in which a couple of local citizens saved the life of a man who overdosed on Heroin. Had it not been for the quick thinking to apply Narcan to a male who stopped breathing, the relatively minor accident would have been a fatality. I appreciate the good work of a couple of individuals who took action when it was most needed. Thank you!
The final days to file for elective offices in our state have been extended, due to redistricting issues that have not yet been lined out. Before long you will know who has actually filed to run for our offices. Please remember the importance of every office and vote the person who you believe is best suited for each position. It is really important.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety-five calls for services. We investigated eleven traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested six individuals for various criminal offenses. Our court security team waited on the courts and transported mentally ill patients. We continue to work hard to keep Jackson County safe and secure. We desire your positive thoughts and prayers for the safety of our personnel. God Bless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.