Sometimes situations occur that bring out the best in people. Saturday morning the Jackson County Football team returned home early in the morning. As the players from the Annville community made their way home they drove up on an accident that had the driver still inside. Those players and their families reacted extremely well in notifying 911 of the emergency, flagging oncoming traffic to avoid another accident and helping EMS to get the injured driver out of the vehicle and onto the ambulance for transport. The driver remains in serious condition, but without the help of the football team, the results could have been much more serious. Good Job Football Team!!
Saturday evening Jackson County Sheriff's office was notified that a Chestnut Flat man was missing. Reportedly, Lee Rose went into the forest around Owsley Fork Lake early in the day and failed to come out. Police and Jackson County Rescue teams responded and conducted a search until early in the morning with no success. The search was called off until early the next morning. At around 1030 am, Mr. Rose was located on KY 2004 where he walked out of the woods. Rose stated he got turned lost in the woods and it took him all night to find his way out. We were all happy to find him safe and sound. Good job by Jackson County EMS in organizing the search! We appreciate all those volunteers who do so much for the county.
We have an election on Nov 2, 2021. This is a special election to fill the vacant position for the 89th District Representative. It may be one of the most important elections in recent history, so please mark your calendar and don't forget to VOTE!!
Trick or Treat will occur at McKee on October 30, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 PM. We will be handing out treats to ghosts and goblins throughout the county, so don't forget! Additionally, operators of vehicles are reminded to be especially careful during the Halloween season. Excited children sometimes forget to look before crossing a street, so drivers should pay close attention.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and thirty-two calls for service. We investigated eight traffic accidents and arrested three individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security team does a great job waiting on the courts and serving volumes of civil and criminal papers.
God Bless
