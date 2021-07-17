We had a serious accident on McCammon Ridge Road this week. The roadway was slippery as the two vehicles met in a curve. The collision knocked one vehicle down into a deep stream bringing the unbuckled driver forward into the top of the windshield. Fortunately, by all accounts everyone is going to survive the accident. Both parties are really good people and no one felt worse than the at fault driver. Accidents happen, but you can protect yourself better if you are wearing your safety belts. We discuss seat belts all the time because we know this is one thing that might save your life or the lives of your passengers. Buckle Up!
An inmate from Bell County walked away from a Jackson County Detention Center work crew in the Annville Community Friday. The inmate made a serious mistake that will ultimately lengthen his time in prison when he is captured. Most of the inmates who work in the community are decent individuals who made a mistake and are paying their debt to society. They work hard to clean up our local parks, pick up trash and garbage from roadsides and mow and weed-eat throughout the county as needed. They are a big help to Jackson County and their work actually helps the county pay the cost of keeping the jail running. No one was injured or placed in jeopardy as a result of this escape and KSP actually is the lead investigating agency. If you have any information regarding this escapee, you can contact either KSP Richmond or the JC SO.
Periodically, we have good citizens locate a wallet, purse or keys and bring them to our office. These good citizens don't keep anything, but try to get it back to the rightful owners. Last week, a man from Manchester lost his wallet containing over $200.00 dollars inside as he got out of his vehicle in McKee. The good citizen who found it brought the wallet to me. After a little research we were able to notify the owner who came immediately and picked it up. Someone recently turned in a large set of keys to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. The keys have a Jackson Co. CSEPP carabiner, a silver heart-shaped pendant, a camouflaged winter challenge pendant and a small picture of a child. If the keys belong to you, please make arrangements to pick them up very soon or they will be discarded.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to fifty-eight calls for service. We investigated eight traffic accidents, and opened four criminal cases. We try our best to serve all criminal and civil documents for the courts as quickly as possible. Thank you for your prayers and support.
