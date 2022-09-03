I know the older classic cars are beautiful. Many people love to collect them and show them at various events. I have seen some old classic vehicles that I would love to own and I am sure they are all very valuable. Most of these cars were built prior to air bag technology. Some may disagree, but I believe the newer vehicles are much safer to operate than the older ones. I worked several traffic accidents last week. Nearly every vehicle had airbag deployment. I also worked a fatality accident involving a motorcycle where the driver did not choose to wear a helmet. I do not pretend to have all the answers, but the chances of surviving a traffic accident are much greater if you wear your safety belts, have protection by airbags and wear helmets and other protective clothing if you ride a motorcycle. Accidents will continue to occur and you may not be at fault, but you should protect yourself by utilizing the safety equipment that is available.
Well, at the Saturday Fun Night at Bond Memorial Park, the Fire Departments called out the big boys for the annual Tug A War between firefighters and policemen in the county. This year the firefighters took the trophy and, with it, bragging rights for a year. I know of no greater group of men and women than our firefighters and local EMS personnel. They dedicate themselves to help others and they do an excellent job! I am proud to know and respect each one.
This week the Jackson County Fair will be in full swing! Many people come back home to spend time and enjoy our local county fair. It is a good, safe place for all your family with great food, fun and fine music, participate in the parade and have a great time with great people. Come on down and celebrate the Jackson County Homecoming!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety-six calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested two individuals on various criminal offenses. Our court security does a great job with security at the Justice Center and serving civil and criminal papers for the courts. Enjoy the Labor Day weekend and be safe!
