Monday marked Delena and my forty-seventh wedding anniversary. By today's standards, this is a long time. I don't know anyone on Earth who has been more blessed than me! We have raised our two daughters and they are both healthy and happy. We have three Grandsons and three Granddaughters to fill us with joy in our later years. We have been blessed with many great friends and family and we have been loved unconditionally by Almighty God. I am very thankful for these blessings!
Almost every year, during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, a very serious and dangerous situation occurs in our county. This year was no different. Deputy Daniel Isaacs received a serious injury to his hand as he attempted to arrest a very large male who was reportedly under the influence of Methamphetamine. The altercation that took place to complete the arrest of the perpetrator, resulted in a serious injury to the hand of Deputy Isaacs. We all know the risks involved in this work, but in the back of our mind there is always the real possibility that we can be seriously injured or killed. We take risks to keep the good citizens of Jackson County safe from harm. When you see Deputy Isaacs, please thank him for the great job he does every day.
Several churches spent countless hours preparing meals for hundreds of needy people in our county. Even with the problems we see every day, I still believe Jackson County is one of the best places to live. We have so many who dig deep into their pockets to help people who struggle. Our STUFF THE CRUISER FOR CHRISTMAS is another example of good people who want our most needy children to have a great Christmas. This year marks our seventh straight year where the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, with support from many good people and businesses, delivers presents for Christmas for our most needy children. We always look forward to the smiles of joy that we see as we bring those presents in our cruisers to their homes. It is the best part of Christmas, for it is in the giving that we receive the greatest blessings for ourselves. God Bless everyone who helps out. Merry Christmas!!
Bringing community partners and Law Enforcement Together, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office is proud to offer 2022 magnetic calendars, while supplies last. You may stop by our office in McKee to pick one up during normal business hours.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one hundred and ten (110) calls for service. We opened two (2) criminal cases, investigated nine (9) traffic accidents and arrested three (3) individuals on various criminal charges. We appreciate the support and the prayers offered on behalf of our personnel. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.