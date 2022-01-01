Christmas was good and bad this year. We struggled with the loss of my favorite mother-in-law, Virgie Lakes. We laughed and cried as we looked at pictures and opened presents. Overall, it was a great Christmas for me and my family. God has blessed us far above anything we deserve.
Goodbye, 2021 and welcome to 2022. With all the Covid troubles and the negative view of police officers in the country, we were fortunate to survive another year at JCSO with no serious injuries to our personnel or no major issues of concern for us. Now we begin the final year of my second term in office. I am thankful for our success as I look to improve on areas where we can do more.
Deputy Berry continues to work as School Resource Officer for the third straight year. His effort has been outstanding and Jackson County High School is safer because he is there every day that school is in session.
Last year we lost a good deputy, who transferred to another department. This reduced our manpower to three deputies and I, to cover the county twenty-four hours per day and seven days per week. We plan to hire a new deputy very soon, which will improve our response time and more adequately cover the county in 2022.
In 2021, illegal drug sales and possession were a big problem. Therefore, drug offenses were the predominant criminal charges. Most drug offenses include Trafficking Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substances and Drug Paraphernalia. The Covid emergency reduced our ability to make undercover drug purchases last year, however; our drug dog, Gina, was utilized nearly every day, to help us detect and deter drug activity in the county. Deputy Isaacs handles Gina to conduct open air sniffs during traffic stops by KSP and SO. Several of our primary drug distributors were charged with help from Gina and these people face serious sentences for their criminal activity. Our partnerships with KSP and local law enforcement continue to enhance our effectiveness.
As we begin a new season, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the safety of our officers. The world gets more dangerous every day and the violence we see on TV continues to drift into our county. Our objective for 2022 will be to enforce the law fairly and impartially while using good judgment and common sense. We will continue to do everything in our power to make Jackson County even more safe and secure in 2022.
Last month the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and two calls for service. We opened one criminal case, investigated four traffic accidents and made three criminal arrests. Remember, as you celebrate the New Year, always have a sober driver and don't break the law. Our officers, along with KSP will be out in force to keep the highway safe. Happy New Year from all your friends at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
