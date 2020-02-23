You could see the tension on their faces. Every eye was focused on the situation, trying to see and understand exactly what happened. Some actually shed tears, but in every face there was serious concern, for the decision they were about to make effected many people. On every side there were people who love their family. Some family members hoped for mercy, just as other family members hoped for justice, Sadly, in this type case there are no real winners, for lives were lost and other lives were destroyed. Because of the effort of good citizens, however, our system of justice prevails. When people receive letters notifying them of their selection, I rarely see anyone who is happy about their order to serve as a jury member. In many cases, jury duty may appear to be an exercise in futility. Jury members show up for court only to find their services are no longer needed, usually because some kind of resolution has occurred with a case they were scheduled to hear. Even with the frustration we may at times feel, however, jury duty is one of the most important civic duties to our society. Without a jury of one's peers, a fair and impartial resolution would be practically impossible for the victim and the accused. Many people charged with a crime choose to plead to their criminal charges, primarily because they know a trial is immanent and they want to make the best deal they can for themselves. Therefore, even if a trial does not occur, the men and women who are selected for a jury play an important role in our justice system. After the stressful trial we had this last week, I want to thank the members who sat on the jury, for I know how difficult the decision was for them. I appreciate how seriously they considered every issue and respect their decision.
Elijah Rader remains a missing person from Jackson County. KSP has assisted us in our efforts to find Mr. Rader from the onset Our investigation is ongoing, so if you have any information that might help us in this case, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-7121.
Last week, as the rain poured down and the creeks and streams rose, two ladies were traveling south on KY 89. As the driver entered a curve, she lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway and plunged into swollen Indian Creek. The car floated approximately one-hundred and forty feet down Indian Creek before it lodged on a sand bar. The two women successfully opened a door to the vehicle and waded the chest high water to the edge of the stream. They were fortunate not to have been washed down the swollen creek or drowned by an overturned vehicle. God was with those two women! The vehicle remained in the middle of the river until a local wrecker service and three men from McKee Fire and Rescue helped remove it. When it rains, slow down before you enter a curve. Keep good, safe tires on your vehicle and give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination safely. It only takes a second to end up in a life or death situation. Please be careful.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to forty-five calls for service. We handled hundreds of phone calls for advice and direction. We assisted our Court Security team as the Murder trial was completed, handled mental petition cases and served civil and criminal papers. We opened two criminal cases, investigated four traffic accidents and arrested three individuals on various criminal charges. Our deputies and I work hard every day to keep the people safe and secure in their homes. We appreciate the prayers and support from the public. God Bless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.