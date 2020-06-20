Every white person does not believe or prescribe to KKK mentality. Every white person does not hate blacks. Every white person does not believe in a one-world order. Every white person does not believe all police are bad. Most people, both black and white, believe we have a very small percentage of people who only want to destroy this country, turn one skin color against the other skin color, break our economy and turn us into a socialist society run by the government in control. Is there bad police officers? Probably there are, just as there are bad teachers, bad preachers, bad businessmen, etc.! Do good police officers make bad decisions some time? Just like every other person in the world today, they do. Overall, however, the intent of most police officers is to make life better for the people we serve. Most police officers enforce laws that keep us safe, put out the psychological fires, calm down the frustrated and settle the disputes for people who call out for help. In short, they enforce the laws that bring order to society. During the most difficult time in my memory for police officers, we could use some support for the good guys and gals, who put their lives on the line to protect others.
There was a big parade on Friday for the survivors of the Covid threat at Jackson Manor. Fire trucks, police cars, men and women, boys and girls all came out to cheer the victory gained at the Manor and let every resident and worker at the Manor know, we love, respect and appreciate them. It was a great event and I believe it went a long way to lift the spirits of every person at Jackson Manor. Thank you for your support.
Election day will be here on June 23rd. The voting booth is open now at the old McKee Courthouse and you may come in during normal business hours and vote, if you choose. Many people are absentee voting this year, which is always acceptable. If you don't vote, how do you expect to express your opinion on any issue? Voting is a privilege that many countries does not have. You can have a real voice in government if you vote. If you choose not to vote, you forfeit your right. Think about it.
We had a serious traffic accident near Tyner on Saturday. Deputy Berry investigated the accident that sent several people to the hospital via air-ambulance. One can never be careful enough! Always watch out for the other guy and wear your safety belts. It could save your life.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to sixty-two calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents and arrested two individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security team served civil and criminal papers, transported mental patients and waited on the courts. Keep our personnel in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you and God Bless.
