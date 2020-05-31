If you had to make a choice, would you choose security or freedom? Memorial Day is the day we stop for a moment to recognize the sacrifice that was and is being made by our men and women who serve our country in the military. It is good and right to pause and remember those who gave that greatest measure for our country. As Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, ..."Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." During this time when our freedoms and rights are being challenged, we need to remember the price that was paid to secure those very liberties. With freedom there comes responsibility. We should cherish it, defend it and never allow it to be taken from us, for once it is lost it may never be regained again. Please thank all the men and women who serve or have served in our armed forces and remember..."Freedom Is Not Free"!
Effective May 13th, Census workers are again scouring our county gathering important data that will effect our county for years to come. These workers are easily distinguishable. They should all have Census issued ID badges. They will be carrying a laptop and laptop bag that should say US Census. They have all been instructed to wear a mask, regarding Corona Virus and their vehicles should have a sign front and back that states US Census. Now, these people will not be coming into your homes, knocking on doors, etc. They are verifying map locations and leaving a questionnaire. If you have not yet completed your Census information, it is imperative that you do so quickly. You can go online to www.2020census.gov to obtain your household census response. Please follow up on this! It is really important to the future of Jackson County and its residents.
I continually receive calls from concerned people who have sold a vehicle to someone before they properly transferred and registered the vehicle into the new buyer's name. They want something to be done because the new owner is driving the vehicle in their name without insurance or proper registration. They are concerned that they may end up in a lawsuit if the new owner is involved in an accident, which could actually happen. People sell and sign the back of a title, (sometimes without it actually being notarized, believing that is the end of their responsibility, but it really isn't. You should never allow anyone to take a vehicle from your possession until you make a trip to McKee and properly transfer the title to the new owner. It prevents a lot of potential problems and insures the new owner has insurance on the vehicle.
Last week we had a couple of people who were stranded in a torrent of water due to attempting to cross a flooded roadway. One can easily find themselves in real jeopardy when they make a bad decision to try to cross a flooded roadway. As little as six inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle off the road and take your life. Don't risk it! Usually within two hours after the rainfall stops the water recedes from the roadway. Be patient and don't drown.. Turn around.
Last week we arrested two individuals who were apparently experiencing a "bad trip" from taking multiple drugs of abuse. They saw people who were not present and were absolutely scared to death. I don't know why anyone would take a substance that causes that level of damage, but they do. We continually ask for assistance from the public identifying and assisting us in our investigations into illegal drug dealing. If you have information that can help us, do not hesitate to contact the JCSO. We want the information and do not require your names.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to fifty-four calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents and arrested four individuals on various criminal charges. This week the court is reopened with new restrictions for distance. We encourage everyone to wear a mask if you wish, but you are not required to do so in the Sheriff's Office. Best wishes to everyone and God Bless our military!
