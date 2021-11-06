Some weeks are busier than others. This week Grand Jury meets, Special Election Day occurred, JCSO audit reviews, etc. were completed. All these require significant amounts of time. I certainly hope every voter took time to vote for who they chose as the best candidate for the office of Representative for the 89th District. In the world we live in today, it seems more and more important to get involved. Voting is a RESPONSIBILITY! It is the one thing that makes us different from many other countries that are ruled over by dictators. If we lose that privilege, our children will pay the ultimate price for our failure.
Our first month of tax collection went very well with a large number of people paying early. It is always good to see our citizens as they come in to settle their tax issues. Most are friendly and in good spirits. Most people realize, in order for our schools, roads, emergency agencies, etc. to operate, we must have the tax dollars collected. We certainly appreciate the support and try our best to make your time with us as pleasant as possible.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and thirty calls for service. We investigated three traffic accidents and made two criminal arrests. We appreciate the hard work of our court security team and all the work that goes on inside the office. God bless.
