When I sometimes wonder if the world is turning its back on everything good and kind and human, someone comes along that renews my faith. Recently Delena and I received a request to stop by a friend's home. Upon arrival Gladys gave me a bag of knitted toboggans, scarves and other items, all with instructions to give them to homeless people that we find in the county. Ms. Gladys had spent countless hours doing something for people she may never meet. I appreciate their generosity and I love them for caring for others as they do. If the world was full of people like these, there would be no need for police officers. Thank you to these good people for their gift.
Our special election for State Representative was a great success with a far better than expected number of people who voted in Jackson County. Your right and privilege to vote should be a cherished event, because it is the thing that separates us from so many countries who simply control the people by threat of force. Thank you for voting!
We are officially in the holiday season with Thanksgiving just around the corner. It is a good time to reflect on the blessings from this past year and remember the wonderful people who succumbed to this dread Covid virus. Even when it is difficult, we cannot stop living. We all must stand up and move on with our lives. I certainly pray for the families of people who passed away and look forward to the day when Covid is a bad memory. As we approach the Thanksgiving season, send a card or note to a friend who lost a loved one. Call them up and let them know you are thinking about them. It will make a terrible time more bearable.
Mental health disease is certainly a serious problem, not only for the victim but for the family. Holiday season seems to always increase the rate of suicide in our county. Many people see no way out of the terrible depression or sorrow they feel. Many believe there is no hope for them. Some people see themselves as a failure. Some are schizophrenic, with uncontrollable thoughts running through their mind. You may not realize you can overcome these obstacles, but I am here to tell you, there IS hope! Mental health problems are just another form of physical health problem. To take medication for mental health issues is no different than taking medicine for diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. The medicine usually helps you function 'normally'. If you struggle with depression or other mental health problems, see a medical professional and take your medicine as prescribed. If you are considering suicide, please call me. We will find a way to help you before you make a terrible mistake that destroys the ones you love the most. God bless you and your family.
We will soon be seeing snow and ice-covered roads. Winter is coming and with it comes different driving problems. One important way to be safe on the roadways is to have really good tires. Worn tires can lead to serious traffic accidents. I know money is tight right now, however, if you must be on the roadways, particularly during inclement weather, make sure your tires are safe. It just might save a life!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and fifteen calls for service. We investigated eleven traffic accidents, but did not open any new criminal cases. Please keep our officers in your thoughts and prayers as we run into dangerous situations every day. God Bless!
