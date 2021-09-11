We had a great weekend in Jackson County this week! Our fair was outstanding with great music, food and fun. The Sheriff's Office had very few calls relative to the fair. I observed no one who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs to any degree. Overall it was a great weekend and I appreciate the good behavior of all who participated.
I keep getting calls from people who sold their cars but didn't transfer the vehicle through the Co. Clerk's office. If you let someone have a vehicle after you only signed the back of the title, that vehicle is not transferred out of your name. NEVER give anyone a vehicle until you complete the transfer of the vehicle at the Co. Clerk's Office.
People get sick all the time. Mental illness is no different from physical illness, in that in most instances, there is medication that can help the person return to a normal state. When you become depressed to the point you consider suicide, you need help. Life is too short and precious to allow depression to take your joy. There are options available to get help for everyone. Don't give up! Call me or call someone who will help you get the treatment necessary to bring you back to a full and healthy lifestyle.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and forty-five calls for service. We investigated eleven traffic accidents and arrested three individuals for various criminal offenses. Thank you for all the prayers and thoughts for the safety of our officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.