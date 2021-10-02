The nights are getting cooler and the days are getting shorter. Leaves will change their colors very soon, painting the trees and showering the forest floors. Fall is here and it is my favorite season of the year! It is the perfect time to get out and enjoy nature. High School football is winding down for the year, so be sure to spend an evening supporting the team. Car shows offer an opportunity to enjoy the company of other car lovers and view unique automobiles. It is prime weather to explore the miles of trails inside Jackson County. The unique waterfalls, rock formations and old hidden places far from the main roads offer a wonderful experience for people who love horses. ATV trails allow people to enjoy the dirt trails and spend time with other ATV riders as they get off the beaten paths. Bird watchers can hike for hours to take pictures of the beautiful birds in their natural habitat. Pumpkin patches are drawing people from all over the country. Truett Pumpkin Patch has another amazing corn maze this year. You can even find a patch of sunflowers near the corn maze, for those who love to photograph their families in a unique scene. There is food and great fun for all in a place where the children can laugh and play in a safe and secure environment. These are just a few outdoor events for people of all ages in Jackson County. Don't miss out on it!
We continue to receive many complaints of neighborhood dogs attacking other neighbor's dogs, cats and livestock. Owning a dog is a responsibility for the owner. The owner can be liable for the actions of their animal if it causes harm or damage to children or adults, other animals or property. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responds to complaints of animal abuse and we try to take appropriate action to handle those complaints. Still, it is the responsibility of the animal's owner to properly water, feed and shelter their animals. Every dog owner should keep their dogs on their property, through a proper kennel. Those dogs should be licensed and have their shots. If you cannot meet those needs, it is best to give the dogs to someone else or contact the County Dog Warden to take the dogs before the situation gets out of hand. Animals should not be starved or mistreated. Please take care of your animals and livestock and keep them on your property.
October begins the 2021 property tax season. If you own property, you most likely are responsible to pay property taxes. Tax bills should be coming to you any day, with a notice of discounts for those who pay in the first month. Property taxes are critical to effective government. Our schools, library, conservation office, water districts, etc. all rely on property tax to function. The JCSO receives a percentage for collecting the taxes and distributing them to the various taxing districts. We look forward to seeing all our friends and neighbors as you come to pay your taxes. You can be sure you will be treated with respect and dignity at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Thank you in advance.
November 2, 2021, is the Special Election Day to fill the vacant seat of Representative from the 89th District. This is an important race that will directly affect the future of Jackson County, as well as part of Madison County and Laurel County. One of the greatest privileges and responsibilities we have is the right to vote. Please take time to cast your ballot and vote for the person you believe will best represent the people of our area. Please Vote!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and eleven calls for service. We investigated ten traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested one individual on various criminal charges. Our court security transported individuals to mental health facilities and protected the courts. Our office works very hard to protect and serve the people of Jackson County. We certainly appreciate the good thoughts and prayers on our behalf. God Bless.
