In September 2021, Jackson County welcomed home the remains of Bertram J. McQueen. He had been missing for nearly eighty years, buried in France since he was twenty years old. His life and his death as he fought for our freedom should give us cause to remember the sacrifice he made on behalf of all of us. During this Memorial Day weekend, it is good to reconnect with the memories of those brave men and women who served our country, preserved our way of life and carried the banner of the USA. If you are a veteran, you have my unending gratitude for the sacrifices made to keep us free. Thank you!
Memorial Day is usually the first holiday of summer. Families gather together to enjoy cookouts and watch the children as they run and play. Usually, we have a relatively quiet day for law enforcement, however, at times we receive calls of domestic violence, usually tied to alcohol or drug consumption. There is never a holiday that does not require police services for accidents, complaints or crimes. Our objective is to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday with friends and family. Help us out by conducting your family events in a safe manner.
Now that the election is complete, my office will begin preparing for a new Sheriff. I plan to work closely with Daniel Isaacs to make the transition as smooth as possible. We will be closing old cases, disposing of evidence no longer needed, transferring records to storage, in compliance with a records retention schedule. We will also prepare for the 2022 tax season, training the new office assistant so there will be no break down in business at the Sheriff's Office. My last date will be January 2023. When I leave, the office will be in the best condition possible to enable a smooth transition for Daniel. I look forward to the next chapter in my life but I will miss being your Sheriff. It has been a distinct honor for me to have served for these past eight years.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to 133 calls for service. We investigated 4 traffic accidents, opened 3 criminal cases and arrested 4 individuals on various criminal offenses. Our court security team handled the court's business, transported prisoners and mentally ill patients and served a volume of civil papers. Thank you for your continuing support and your prayers for the safety of our personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.