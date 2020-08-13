A group of athletes converged on the Flat Lick Falls Campground this weekend for the annual gravel race in Jackson County. People from many counties and states showed up to compete in a race through our county. This is a great event that highlights the beauty of our county. We are happy this group of participants chose Jackson County for such a great event.
I was contacted this week by a group of people who wish to show support for our local law enforcement and our emergency services personnel. It is very gratifying to know that, even in these trying times, there are a silent majority who respects law and order and supports the people who keep our communities safe and secure. Thank you for remembering.
Airvoy Jackson, also known as AJ, has been missing from his home at 72 Lunsford Hollow Road since July 23. His father, Raymond Pete Wilson, has not heard from his son since he was reported missing. We have attempted to follow up on all leads without success. Currently we are attempting to do a live interview on WYMT TV to seek information on this missing person. Anyone who has knowledge of where Airvoy Jackson may be is encouraged to contact either Pete Wilson or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-7121. Airvoy Jackson is a 5' 10" white male with dark blonde hair. He is fifteen years old and has run away from home before. There are currently no criminal charges against Airvoy, so we desperately need to locate him and return him to his home.
If you see a stranger wandering around homes when the owners are away, please contact our office. Recently we have heard that thieves are looking for packages delivered by the Postal Service and left on or around the front porch of residences. If you see suspicious activity, get the vehicle description and registration plate number and report it immediately.
School is currently scheduled to begin on August 25th. As always, we want to remind the motoring public of the importance of watching out for students and school buses. If a bus driver reports a motorist who runs a school bus stop sign, our office will definitely investigate and will prosecute violators. Be patient and let's keep our children safe.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to sixty-seven calls for service. We opened one criminal investigation, investigated four traffic accidents and arrested one individual on various criminal charges. Our KSP brothers work closely with us and carry many of the arrests that we work on together. We really appreciate the good working relationship with KSP and your support as we work hard to keep our citizens safe and secure. God Bless!
