The celebration of the return of Pfc. McQueen on Saturday, October 16, 2021 was absolutely amazing! Many people missed the opportunity to pay respects to a true American hero. Our High School ROTC units performed their duties in an exemplary manner. The 21-gun salute, bagpipes playing, and the words spoken by the family and dignitaries brought about a spirit-filled environment. One of the most touching moments was when an eagle or a huge hawk circled for several moments around the Memorial park as General Storm spoke about the life of Pfc. McQueen. It was an occasion that all citizens should have seen, because it was a touch of reality that should be ingrained in the hearts and minds of all citizens of Jackson County. War is awful and the life of one man who gave everything for God and country should never be forgotten. I appreciate the efforts of so many volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to making the day safe and special for all who attended. God bless!
We have lots of land owners in Jackson County who own property where deer, turkey, fish and other wildlife exist. The owners of that property are people who have invested their lives in the property and they have an absolute right to control what occurs on it. Therefore, it is just simple courtesy to respect those rights. Many land owners do not allow people to hunt or fish on their property. Please respect the owners’ rights and ask permission before you hunt or fish on private property. I am sure the property owners will appreciate your courtesy.
We have seen an upswing in traffic accidents lately. As regularly stated, speed and driver inattention are primary contributors. Of course, impaired operators and texting cause serious accidents. Pay attention folks! We try to prevent accidents and enforce the traffic laws, but ultimately each driver is responsible for the operation of their automobile. If they fail to pay attention, they may be blamed for injuries to themselves or others because of the mistakes made.
The election for the 89th District Representative which includes Jackson County will occur on November 2, 2021. Since it is a Special Election, you may not see the need to vote, but you would be terribly wrong if you fail to cast a ballot for the person of your personal interest! The Representative in our area is the one who acts on our behalf for decisions made in Frankfort that affects our lives and our future. PLEASE VOTE! It is important.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety-eight calls for service. We opened one criminal case, investigated twelve traffic accidents and arrested two individuals on various charges. We provide security for District, Circuit, Family and Drug Courts and we serve civil and criminal documents relative to those courts. We always appreciate the support of the public and cherish your prayers for our safety. God Bless!
