Saturday morning, twelve members of the youth group of McKee Baptist Church, along with Representative Timmy and Mandi Truett, Troy Truett and son, Trooper, and Tammy Marcum were found working to clean up and plant flowers around the church. I was so proud of our youth for stepping up to do things that matter! Everyone can do something to clean up the mess and make our area beautiful for anyone who visits or lives here. Find a place that needs help and step up. You can make a difference too!
Last week another good family had their building broken into and thousands of dollars worth of items stolen. The Harry and Wade Nicholson family have been life-long farmers who work hard and are good neighbors to everyone. Still, some sorry person or persons broke into their building in the cover of darkness and took items from them. We are hopeful surveillance cameras will give us some leads to who committed this crime. The Nicholson family is only one of several places recently burglarized in the Moore’s Creek area of the county. They are offering a $1000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons involved in this matter. If anyone attempts to sell items used in farm practices in the area, please notify the Sheriff's Office in order to allow us to check it out. We certainly appreciate any information that could assist us in this investigation.
A man, going to work in the very early morning hours, was involved in a single vehicle accident. The vehicle actually rolled over an embankment and came to rest in a ditch. The driver is a large man, but he was uninjured, primarily because he had on a seat belt and airbags deployed. We bring these matters to your attention to continually show examples of how seatbelts and airbags can save your life.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and thirty-one calls for service. We investigated two traffic accidents, opened four criminal cases and arrested two individuals on various criminal offenses. Court Security waited on the courts, served a volume of civil and criminal papers and transported mentally ill patients. As always, thank you for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of our officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.