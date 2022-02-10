Sheriff Hays reported that a Burglary/Theft occurred on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Gay Brothers Lumber yard in Annville, KY. One female and at least three males are involved in the theft. The vehicle used in the theft was parked in a gravel drive adjacent to the Lumber Company. Several thousand dollars’ worth of property was taken from Gay Brothers. This theft occurred around 4:00 AM.
Sheriff Hays reported, “If you drove through the area and observed anything, please call me at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Our number is 606-287-7121. Your information could be valuable to solving this case. We need to stop this band of thieves!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.