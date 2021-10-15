I wonder, what was it like when he left? I suspect US 421 was a gravel road and Wind Cave road was probably not much more than a dirt road. The little community of Wind Cave was thriving at the time, with houses lined up through the valley. People, trying to survive, helped each other with everything, and young children sat with the sick and elderly. Most of the food people ate was grown locally with water collected from a spring near the homes. The people learned to sing by "shaped notes", taught to them by one of the leaders of the church. On Sundays, the church house was packed and the sound of the voices echoed throughout the little holler tucked away inside Jackson County.
Pfc. Burton J. McQueen left Jackson County to serve his country as a young man of 18 years. He traveled to a foreign land where he received two purple hearts for injuries sustained in battle. In 1944, PFC Burton J. McQueen ultimately died to protect our freedoms and our liberty. His body was buried in France, thousands of miles from his beloved home, where it remained for many years. His mother grieved over the notice of his presumed death, but never gave up hope that he would return home.
After 77 years, Pfc. Burton J. McQueen returned to Jackson County. On Saturday October 9, 2021 at 0011 hours: I had the distinct honor of escorting his remains from the top of Big Hill to Lakes Funeral Home. Rolling Thunder, representing hundreds of veterans who ride in honor of our fallen soldiers, escorted family descendants behind a KSP cruiser with lights flashing from Louisville airport to our county. As I slowly escorted the procession, the drops of rain that fell reminded me of how John and Nannie McFarland McQueen may have felt to know their son's long journey was finally coming to a close. The crowds of people with flags flying in the dark night, shining through the mist of fog, reminded me that Americans never stop respecting our American soldiers. The line of veterans who saluted the coffin of one of their own, reminded me of the pride and devotion of so many who fought alongside their comrades in arms.
Every family should stand alongside the roadway from the McKee Veterans Memorial to Wind Cave on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at around 2:00 pm as we lay to rest one of our true Jackson County American heroes. His life was short, but full of service. He gave everything he had in the cause of liberty. He made a difference in all our lives. Honor him.
Domestic situations present a significant challenge to law enforcement. Going into the home of a family in trouble is always a dangerous call. Don't allow emotions to override common sense. Get away from your family until you calm down to the point you can talk. We are there to keep the peace and protect the innocent.
Don't forget to vote on Nov. 2, 2021 to elect our next Representative for the 89th District. This is a special election to fill the vacancy for Robert Goforth, who resigned his office. This is an important race to determine who will represent Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison County in State Government. Please vote!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and sixteen calls for service. We opened two criminal cases, investigated four traffic accidents and arrested three individuals on various criminal charges. We appreciate the support of the public and cherish your prayers for the safety of our officers.
