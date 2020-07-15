Brutus Moore Farm on Mildred Rd Attempted Arson

Some one broke into this house on the Old Brutus Moore Farm on Mildred Road and attempted to burn it down. 

On Tuesday July 13 at approximately 7:30 PM, the Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office received a call from Pond Creek Fire Department of an intentional fire at the old Brutus Moore farm on Mildred Rd near Blooming Grove, KY. Apparently one or more individuals broke the windows out of the residence and poured something on the floor in an attempt to burn the old house. A citizen saw smoke and called for assistance. The fire was put out quickly with little damage. If anyone has information regarding who broke the windows and started the fire please contact the JCSO at 606-287-7121 or call Dispatch at 696-287-9979.

