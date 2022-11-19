Happy Veterans Day to our heroes from the military. Our country is alive today primarily because of the sacrifices made by thousands of men and women throughout the land. I appreciate every one of them and applaud their efforts on behalf of our great country.
I had the privilege on Friday to join veterans from the Tyner community at Tyner Elementary School as staff and students presented a program in honor of our veterans. The food and the singing were fantastic! I appreciate the invitation and I join the staff and students as they applaud the great men and women who served our country from the Tyner area.
We were nearly overwhelmed last week, working traffic accidents all over the county. I personally investigated eight accidents with many on KY 290. Deer were the significant factor in many of the accidents. One accident appeared to be a disaster, however, it turned out to be relatively minor. From the appearance of the vehicle, it is miraculous that it was not a fatality. Remember these tips for night time driving, especially during the deer rut season: Slow down and keep your headlights on high beam when you are not meeting another vehicle. Pay attention to the shoulders of the roadway and know there could be more than one deer together. No one wants to hit a deer or other animal, but don't leave the roadway to avoid one, unless there is a safe place to do so. Be careful!
We are collecting items for our “Stuff the Cruiser For Christmas” program. We have already received some donations, but will need more to meet the needs of the children, particularly this year. If you can help us, we will make sure the packages are wrapped and delivered to our most needy children. Thank you in advance.
I want to recognize our jail inmates and the personnel at the Jackson County Jail. I have never seen a more caring and professional group of employees to handle a very tough job. I know of no better place for people who must be incarcerated. It is clean and the prisoners are treated as good as possible, considering the situation. I appreciate the great working relationship between the JCSO and the JC Jail.
Christmas shopping is underway as we speak. Many people really enjoy the shopping part of Christmas. You should be alert, however, to the many people who would scam or rob you. There are some simple things you can do to protect yourself and your family:
1. When you shop at a large mall, always park under a light and, if possible, near an entrance at the front.
2. Don't shop alone and look around when you are walking to and from your car. Have your keys in hand when you near your vehicle and stay alert.
3. Before you enter your vehicle, check the vehicle to make sure no one is hidden inside.
4. Keep cash and cards inside a front pocket when possible.
5. If you witness a crime, let police know as soon as possible. It could save a life.
Finally, if you have an opportunity, shop LOCALLY. We have several businesses that offer good products at competitive prices. Help them out.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and four calls for service. We investigated sixteen traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested three individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security team does a great job as they protect the courthouse and serve papers. As always, we appreciate the prayers and support for our law enforcement team. God Bless.
