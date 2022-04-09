Farming is a dangerous occupation! Recently an elderly man in our county died in a tractor accident. I have heard of farmers having their arms or legs pulled off by combines, hay balers, loaders, etc. and I have seen many situations where tractors overturned, costing farmers their lives. As consumers of food and dairy products, we should all be appreciative of the sacrifice many farmers make to keep food on the table for all of us. You can help them all by purchasing food and vegetables from local markets when possible and you can show respect to the men and women who work so hard for meager pay. Farming is a great calling for many people in our area, so take time to thank them.
Last week a black dove-tailed car hauler trailer and a generator was stolen from Hwy 1955. The trailer was entered into NCIC and the generator was later recovered in Madison County by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. We have good leads on the thieves, but we need to find the trailer. If you have any information that will help us in that regard, please call me at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-7121. You can leave the information without giving your name.
Child neglect and abuse is always a serious matter for law enforcement. We spend many hours to ensure the youth in our county have a fair chance at life. If you know of a child who is physically, sexually or mentally mistreated, please notify the JCSO. We will try to intervene on behalf of the children and will take necessary steps to hold abusive adults accountable.
Last week the JCSO responded to one-hundred and eleven calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened five criminal cases and made four criminal arrests. We appreciate the support of the public and continue to ask for your thoughts and prayers for all their safety. God Bless
