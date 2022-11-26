Last week at around 3:30 AM I received a call to respond to a Repo Company complaint north of McKee. Reportedly, a subject had threatened to shoot the Repo personnel as they took possession of a vehicle. A couple of males came to a residence to repossess a vehicle in the early morning hours. Automobile dealerships have a right to repossess a vehicle if the purchaser could not pay for the car under the terms of their contract. The company that repossessed the vehicle did not, however, operate the type recovery vehicle one would expect to be in that line of business. They did not violate a law, however, they were reportedly less than respectful of the owner and the owner understandably was not sure if they were legitimately repossessing or stealing the vehicle. It is always a good business practice, and we always request a Repo Company to contact our dispatch center with all the information on the vehicle to be recovered prior to attempting to seize the vehicle. It is also a better practice to repossess a vehicle during daylight hours, if possible.
This week is a great time to reflect back on the many blessings that have occurred this year in your life. I personally have seen several family members recover from very serious illnesses that could have taken their lives. My immediate family has gone through the year without a serious accident and my family is relatively healthy. I am thankful that our country is still a great place to live, although I see many signs of decline. I am thankful that none of my deputies has been injured or killed in the line of duty. I thank Almighty God for His goodness and mercy. During the Thanksgiving holiday, take time before you have your meal to give thanks for His blessings.
It is only a few weeks until we begin to wrap Christmas presents for our most special children in Jackson County. Stuff the Cruiser has been a successful annual event for the past seven years. Up to this point we have not received enough gifts to meet the need. Please help us make Christmas a little brighter for needy children in our county. Remember, the blessings always come from giving.
Nearly every citizen will be called for jury duty at least once in their adult life. Most people want to avoid this special duty, but it is one thing that makes our system of justice work. I personally want to thank every person who has accepted the call as a jury member. Your presence is important to law enforcement and it is the right of every person to have a fair trial by an impartial jury, regardless who they are and what charge is placed against them. The decision made regarding their innocence or guilt provides fairness in the midst of high stress. Your efforts in that regard do not go unnoticed. Thank you.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to 95 calls for service. We investigated 8 traffic accidents, opened 1 criminal case and arrested 1 individual. Thank you for your support and have a safe and sober Thanksgiving holiday. God Bless!
