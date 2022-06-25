Were they in prison? Did they have major drug issues? Were they involved in burglaries and thefts? Were they involved in child abuse issue? Did the children perform poorly in school? Were the families living below the poverty line? The one thing these groups of people have in common, in many of these cases, is a lack of a father in the household. Nearly every study of people with serious troubles in their lives says their father never existed or helped the children. Mothers bear a huge role in raising the children, however, the mother should not have to try to be both mother and father. If you have children, the father has a responsibility to raise, advise, nurture and discipline your children with love and understanding. Your role as a father is crucial in the development of your children, so take on that responsibility to the best of your ability. Be a good example and your children will love you for it.
We just completed our 2021 Sheriff's Fee Audit. As far as I know, our office came through this audit with minimal issues. Audits of our fees collected and our taxes are annual events. These audit teams help us determine if we filed anything incorrectly and helps us keep our office in compliance with normal standards. We take these audits seriously and we work hard to ensure that all finances are accounted for and filed properly. The auditors are always polite and helpful to that end. We appreciate their assistance.
A child drowned in Laurel County recently. I am sure the family of the child is devastated by the loss of their child in this terrible accident. It underlines the critical importance of water safety. It only takes a few seconds for someone to drown. Please be observant.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to eighty-eight calls for service. We investigated eight traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested two individuals. We always appreciate the support from the citizens of Jackson County. God bless!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.