Last week I received a picture from KCEOC with some sweet children that I had the pleasure of reading to recently. I really believe our future rests in our children and it is an honor to try to spend quality time with them.
Last week I ran into William Jones and his two sons on Oak Grove Church Road. The two young boys had a big bucket full of trash they had picked up from the roadside. I was so impressed by the activity of that family! The boys are being taught some valuable lessons by William and they are truly making a difference in their community. If every parent would spend a little time doing similar projects cleaning up the trash with their children, imagine what a beautiful country we could live in!
Tyner Elementary School Student Helpdesk won first place in the State recently for technology support for students with Chrome book devices. I think that is a great accomplishment that reflects highly on Tyner School, the students and Jackson County! I am very proud of all of them.
We handle all kinds of situations involving mentally ill people, and people with disabilities. We work closely with the courts and with Social Services to provide necessary intervention in the worst situations. It is always difficult and stressful to handle such calls but we are always mindful of our parents and try to handle those situations with respect for everyone involved.
Spring weather seems to increase the reckless operation of motor vehicles by young drivers. I really hope parents will take time to speak to every young driver regarding the danger of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and give them some sound advice before they have an accident. It could save their lives.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to 130 calls for service. We opened 2 criminal investigations, investigated 7 traffic accidents and arrested 2 individuals on various criminal offenses. Our court security team assisted us in serving papers, transporting mentally ill patients and waiting on the courts. We always appreciate your positive comments and your prayers and thoughts for the safety of our officers. God bless!
