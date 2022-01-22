What is your favorite movie? What show moved you to tears? What book makes you dream? What event changed your life? We all have different interests and are inspired by different things. “Lonesome Dove” has long been my favorite movie. In fact, I can quote much of the show and statements made by the great actors and reflect on the philosophical truths in that great western. The movie, “Macfarland”, touched me as I saw the lives of Hispanic youths in that area, witnessed their great work ethic and rejoiced at their ultimate victory. The movie, “We Were Soldiers”, showed the shocking reality of the carnage of battle and the effect it had on every soldier there, as well as the fighting spirit from the perspective of both sides of the battle. The movie about Harriet Tubman expressed the very real horror of being a slave and the unbelievable drive it took for so many to be free. Books and movies can place us in a different time and place. It can reveal our strengths and our weaknesses. During this very snowy and difficult week, it is a good time to watch a video or read a book that releases our own imagination and places us right in the middle of the adventure of a lifetime. Give it a try.
So far, the winter has been pretty eventful. The last storm locked down most of the roads for hours, left many without power and kept many at home from work. Our emergency services personnel and our road crews worked really hard to clear off the roadways, keep the lights on and take care of the emergencies. I am pleased that so many people made the correct decision to stay home until the snow stopped flying. We had very few injury accidents and our calls were lower than normal. Thank you for listening.
I recently located a gold colored purse full of cosmetics, a cell phone, etc. and a black carrying bag with national geographic on the side. If anyone wishes to claim these items, call the Sheriff's Office at 606-287-7121. If we do not find the owner this week these items will be disposed of.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and eleven calls for service. We opened two criminal cases, investigated three traffic accidents (not accurate due to the storm) and arrested three individuals on various criminal charges. We really appreciate the majority of citizens staying off the roads during the storms and appreciate all the thoughts and prayers for our safety. God Bless.
