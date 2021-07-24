On Friday, July 16, 2021, a Toyota Tacoma which was towing a trailer with a Harley motorcycle, wrecked on KY 89 approximately five miles north of McKee. Shf. Paul Hays responded to the scene of the accident. No one was located at the scene but it was determined the vehicle had been stolen from Tennessee. Further, no VIN was located on the motorcycle. The owner of the stolen truck was notified and the vehicles seized and impounded at Vernon Johnson Towing. If you have any information relative to this case please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
A second traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred on Friday July 16, 2021 on KY 587 approximately five miles north of McKee. The roadway surface was slippery due to rainfall. One of the vehicles had new tires, however, the operator stated the tires did not perform well on the vehicle. As the vehicle rounded a curve, her vehicle skidded out of control, crossing the center line and striking a Jeep, which met her in the curve. Neither operator was injured, but both vehicles sustained damage from the collision. Good, safe tires are critical to safely operating a motor vehicle, particularly on slippery surfaces.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Board of Education have again partnered to have a sworn police officer assigned from JCSO as a School Resource Officer. Lt. Keith Berry will again be assigned to this position in the school. Our goal is to limit the potential for violence in the JC High School and maximize a safe school environment for our students and teachers. We appreciate the cooperation with the Jackson County School System.
Gravel trucks are busy hauling gravel for KY 30. Most of the trucks are well equipped; however, I have received several complaints about operating those vehicles at excessive speeds. Recently a tractor-trailer was run off the road on Pigeon Roost when it met a truck in a sharp curve. The tractor-trailer left the road to avoid a serious collision, but the road was blocked for several hours until a large wrecker could be called to get the trailer back onto the roadway. Our role is to prevent accidents from occurring when possible, so please slow the trucks down and pay attention. Thank you.
Last week the JCSO responded to eighty-seven calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested four individuals on various criminal charges. We handled several mentally ill situations and served a volume of civil and criminal papers. We always appreciate the prayers for our officers and the support of the community. God Bless.
