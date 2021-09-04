A member of Team USA , who is a resident of Jackson County, recently traveled to Wroclaw, Poland to compete in an archery tournament against countries from all over the world. Madison Cox and her team won a Bronze Medal for our country and represented Jackson County with great distinction! Several citizens donated money to help pay for the trip because the government did not fund it. We are so proud of Madison and look forward to the next Olympics when she will hopefully represent Jackson County and our country. Great job Madison!!
Experience still seems to be the best teacher of all. We work traffic accidents on young drivers all the time who may have only recently obtained their operator's license. New drivers usually do fine until the unexpected occurs. When a new driver is on the road and the roadway surface is wet and slippery, often an accident occurs when a vehicle goes into a skid. The best solution is to slow down when the roads are wet. Learn to reduce speeds before you enter a curve, not suddenly while you are in the curve. Always watch out for the other vehicle. You never know when someone will make a mistake that could place you in danger. Finally, ALWAYS wear your seat belts. Even if you wreck, your chance of survival is much better.
The first annual Battle of the Badge Tug of War was an exciting event for the community, as well as local fire and police officer. I was surprised at the interest this competition has raised! The police officers won, but more importantly is the reality is law enforcement and fire and rescue teams work great together for the county we all serve. It is rare to find an area where everyone actually respects and works together like we do in Jackson County. I appreciate our emergency services personnel and ask you to thank our fire fighters, rescue squads, ambulance personnel and utility company personnel for all the work they do for the county. They are all a great asset to our community.
This week our county will come together to celebrate the Jackson County Homecoming Fair. As always, there will likely be a big crowd on hand, with lots of events, food, music and plain old fun for all. Please be considerate and properly dispose of all garbage. Remember, all the mess has to be cleaned up when the fair is complete.
Many elderly people want to enjoy the parade and the shows, so be considerate of their needs. They may need help finding a seat or a place to park. Help them out. Additionally, everyone should plan to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. Drink plenty of water and try not to overheat. There will be ambulance personnel available should anyone get sick or injured.
Police officers will be walking around throughout the weekend to deal with anyone who is disorderly or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In the past six years, law enforcement has had very few problems during the fair, so we expect this year to be no different, but if you become intoxicated or under the influence of illegal drugs, you will likely be arrested and charged. We will not tolerate rude or inappropriate behavior in or around the fair. We want our children to be safe and secure throughout the event.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and twenty-eight calls for service. We investigated six traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested two individuals. Court security personnel work hard to serve papers and keep the courthouse safe and secure. We always appreciate your prayers and thoughts for the safety of all our officers. God Bless and have a great Holiday.
