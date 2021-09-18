I have met new families moving into Jackson County from California, Virginia, Georgia and Nevada in the past few weeks. They all seem to be great people who were looking to get away from the turmoil of the big cities and back to a conservative area with individual freedoms still intact.
I know there are things inside our county that need to improve. Perhaps there are conveniences in other areas that require Jackson County citizens to drive a distance to enjoy. Maybe our roads are more curvy and difficult to maneuver in Jackson County than others. Likely our people drive a distance to find good paying employment. The things we have that, however, trump most of these inconveniences. We still maintain our individual freedoms. The local government does not control every move we make. Our people can worship as we see fit without interference from others. We can live our Christian heritage and we can stand for our country without apology. We welcome all newcomers to our county and pray that they are here, not necessarily to change what we are, but to work with all of us to enhance our culture for the better. Welcome to Jackson County!
This week the 89th District Republican party, which is made up from parts of Laurel and Madison County and all of Jackson County, selected a candidate to fill the remaining term of former Representative, Robert Goforth. I was very impressed by the quality of candidates who ran for the office, as well as the individuals who were in charge of the election process. Timmy Truett, a Jackson County resident, was selected as the Republican candidate to fill the remaining term. (To date, no announcement has been made as to a Democratic candidate.) There will be a special election November 2, 2021, so please mark your calendars and vote. We need good, honest and fair representation for the people of the 89th District.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal traffic accident this week involving a wonderful lady who spent her life in Jackson County. The accident occurred just north of Mckee. Deputy Daniel Isaacs, local emergency services personnel and a couple of local citizens jumped into the creek where the vehicle was submerged to pull this lady out of her car. Every attempt was made to save her life, but ultimately she passed away. Mrs. Turner and her husband ran a business in Sand Gap for many years and she was always known for her outstanding work ethic. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mrs. Turner. This accident was investigated by the KY State Police.
Covid continues to ravage the lives of many people throughout the country. Hospitals are full to overflow as doctors and nurses do all they can to save the lives of so many sick people. I have spoken to many medical professionals regarding this matter. Nearly all the medical professionals who see, first-hand, what is occurring to people who are sick, are begging the public to take the Covid shots. Many people have personal reasons why they resist taking the vaccinations, and it is true that some people who have had the shots still come down with Covid. The extreme vast majority of people who become critical or die, however, did not take the Covid vaccinations before they became ill. The ones who had the shots but became ill, in most cases, recovered. I want to again encourage all citizens to reconsider their decision, and take the Covid vaccinations to protect you and others from this terrible disease. Just do the research on your own and make an educated decision. Thank you.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to 105 calls for service. We investigated 2 traffic accidents, arrested 1 individuals on various charges. Our office waits on the courts and serves countless criminal and civil papers throughout the county. We always strive to patrol all areas as much as possible as a preventative measure. We ask for your good thoughts and prayers for all our personnel as we do all in our power to protect and serve the people of Jackson County. God Bless.
