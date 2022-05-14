Happy Mothers Day! We shared the same birthday. She took care of me when I was sick. She fed and clothed me. She was always my support and the one I looked to in troubled times. She always smiled and laughed when we were together. She cried when old Gus died in the movie, Lonesome Dove. I miss my mother. She was a special part of my family and my life. Ms. Lakes lived right with us. She was a superstar with her prayer life. She was always kind and good. Today, I cherish the mother of my children and appreciate her total devotion to me and my family. Delena is a great wife and mother, a wonderful grandmother and an even greater person. Thank you for being my wife and the mother of my children. We couldn't make it without you!
National Police Week will be observed the week of May 11-May 17, 2022. Already this year, the names of 619 police officers killed in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC. The numbers represent the lives of men and women who served with valor. We also remember the families who sacrificed loss of life in order to protect others. We remember those who gave all for their city, county, state and country. God bless and protect our police officers. Remember their sacrifice this week.
Alcohol involvement and a violent assault led to the arrest of Vinoy Finley last week. Jackson County 911 received a call that Vinoy Finley was in an extremely bad mental state. Deputy Ryan Lanigan responded to the scene on Ingram Road. Two young children were found outside the residence. Injuries to Paul Montgomery were so severe, he was transported by air ambulance to UK Medical Center where his condition is unknown at this time. Mckee PD Officers Johnathon Sizemore and JR Weaver provided assistance as Finley was arrested by Lanigan without incident. He is currently lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center, charged with 1st Degree Assault.
Vaping was initially believed to be a positive alternative to smoking cigarettes. Breathing vapor is reportedly less damaging to the human body than ingesting smoke from cigarettes. It is quickly, however, becoming a real problem for our youth. In many areas, schools report an increased level of vaping in or around school events. Vaping illegal drugs, such as marijuana, has led to serious physical problems for students and adults. Please talk to your children and encourage them to avoid vaping and cigarettes.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and eighteen calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents and arrested four individuals on various charges. Court security continues to perform their duties, waiting on the courts, serving papers and transporting mentally ill patients to various hospitals as directed by the courts. We work closely with probation and parole to monitor the activities of people who are out of prison or jail but still accountable for their actions. We appreciate the great working relationship we share with other law enforcement agencies in our county. God bless.
