When you pass away, what would you want others to remember about you? I guess we have all done things for which we are not proud. We miss the opportunity to make a difference in the world in which we live. It is a poor decision to put off or postpone doing things that matter. Opportunities pass right on by those who procrastinate. I believe, the things we do for others is far more important than what we do for ourselves. Today, make a point to reach out to a friend or a neighbor. Help someone who is down on their luck. Bring a smile to a person who is struggling. It will make your day better and perhaps those things will be remembered long after you are gone.
Periodically, I like to remind people to place distinct address numbers at their driveway or entrance to their property. Ambulance, fire, rescue and police all depend upon the address numbers to help them locate a person in need of emergency services. It is really difficult to see small numbers on a box, particularly after dark. Those box numbers could be the difference in life and death situations, so please take time to place large, reflective box numbers on your mail box or on a location easily recognizable.
We will begin our 2022 tax season soon. Usually we collect taxes in early October, although that date is not yet settled. Remember, you will receive a discount on your property taxes for the first month of collection so make plans to pay your property taxes early.
Never allow your temper to override your judgement! I have too much temper myself, so I try to practice what I preach, but I know how difficult it is to maintain composure under stress. Controlling one’s temper requires awareness and practice. When we make decisions while we are angry, likely the decision is a bad one. If you and your spouse are in an argument, walk away until you can calm down. Do the right thing, even when it is difficult. Anger is never productive. Learn to calm down and learn to forgive. You will be a better person for it.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to eighty-seven calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents and arrested five individuals. Our court security protects the courts and serves a volume of civil and criminal papers. I appreciate the kind remarks for our office and the support we receive from the public. God bless us all!
