It has been a crazy week with serious calls for service. We try to educate the public with reminders to slow down the vehicles, wear seat belts, never text and drive and never operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Still, we continue to have serious injuries or fatal traffic accidents. In many cases, these types of accidents can be avoided if people will just follow the laws and use caution. We are always saddened when people are seriously hurt or killed in traffic accidents. Please be careful.
Illegal drugs and alcohol abuse, many times lead to serious violence. No one really intends to become addicted, but most people are overcome with continued drug and alcohol use. Don't let a substance destroy your potential. If you need help to stop the abuse, contact us at JCSO. We will do our best to find the support you need.
Please remember the special election that is coming November 2, 2021. This election will determine who will fill the vacancy for State Representative in the 89th District. It is an important race that can influence the direction of our area in the future. Please don't take this election lightly! VOTE!
People are coming in to pay taxes at the reduced rate. There is a 2% discount for people who pay through the month of October, so take advantage of the discount. A large number of tax bills have been returned due to an inaccurate address. EVEN IF YOU HAVE NOT RECEIVED A TAX BILL, IF YOU OWN PROPERTY, YOU LIKELY OWE PROPERTY TAXES. You can come to the JCSO and we will look up your property tax bills to allow you to take advantage of this discount.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and forty-one calls for service. We investigated ten traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested six individuals on various criminal charges. We transported a large number of mentally ill patients, served a large volume of civil and criminal documents and waited on the courts. We appreciate your support and your prayers for our officer safety. God Bless.
