I have received several positive comments regarding our partnership with the Jackson County Board of Education to install a School Resource Officer at the Middle School. Deputy JR Weaver was an outstanding selection who will provide an additional level of security for students and staff at the Middle School. Deputy Keith Berry has been an SRO at the High School for several years. He has worked very hard to increase the level of security and improve the relationship of all law enforcement with our high school students. I am proud of these officers and appreciate the great working relationship we share with the Jackson County Schools. We are already looking at ways to establish a SRO at every elementary school in the county.
If you regularly travel Hwy 290 in Jackson County, you should have noticed new guard rails installed in many of the areas where traffic accidents have occurred in the past. I really appreciate the KY State Highway Department for making this much needed update to this road. We have had a high number of traffic accidents in the past and, although there will still be accidents, perhaps the new guard rails will reduce the number of serious injuries. Thank you to the people who were instrumental in making these needed improvements.
A new turn lane is being installed at US 421 and Education Mountain Road in McKee. Again, this is a needed improvement for that intersection, to reduce the congestion, particularly during school events and hopefully to reduce accidents related to that congestion. Thanks to the KY State Highway Department for their efforts to make Jackson County roads safer to travel.
The recent flood events in Jackson County have caused a great deal of damage on county roads throughout our county. Our Fiscal Court is working very hard to repair the damage, but it takes time and money to make significant repairs. The cost to make such repairs is a serious drain on the budget and the Fiscal Court is only allocated so much money to do these needed repairs. I know it is frustrating for people who live on these roads, but try to understand the financial issues and allow the county time to take care of the road problems. I know our Judge Executive and Magistrates are doing everything possible and our county road employees are working hard to make those improvements.
We are happy to announce the Jackson County Fair begins August 27 and lasts through September 3, 2022. This is the first full event since Covid became a reality. I am sure our Fair Board has prepared a great time for everyone! You can visit friends, renew old acquaintances and witness beauty pageants. You can bring your children to Children's Fun Night and watch a movie about Jackson County. There will be a great parade and you can listen to outstanding music and comedy from a variety of great groups from all over the country. Plan to bring your family and get involved in our annual fair event. We look forward to seeing you here!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and one calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents, opened four criminal cases and arrested five individuals on various charges. Our court security waits on the courts, serves a volume of papers and transports mentally ill patients to hospitals, as needed. We always appreciate your good thoughts and prayers for the safety of our personnel as we strive to keep Jackson County citizens safe and secure in their homes. God Bless!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.