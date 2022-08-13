We had a significant flooding event in McKee Saturday. The basement at the Baptist Church received four inches of water as a result of the storm. Water flooded the streets of McKee. KY 89 north saw a torrent of water going under the trailer owned by Ms. McKinney and the water was over the road in several locations. Damage occurred and it will take some time to correct the damage, but in comparison to eastern KY it was very minimal. Losses of life, homes, vehicles, businesses, roads, bridges, etc. are tremendous. Still, the fighting spirit of the mountain people remains strong. I really am proud of the many people from Jackson County and the surrounding area that sent much needed supplies to those flood torn counties and I appreciate the effort by the men and women who work hard to help clean up the mess. It is the storms of life that bring out the very best in all of us. Keep the storm damaged area in your thoughts and prayers and continue to provide assistance with materials or finances if you are able.
School begins this week. Buses all over the county will be picking up children to deliver them to the schools across the county. Please be aware of the many young children who are excited and afraid of the new experience awaiting them. Remember to closely follow the law relative to buses stopping to pick up or drop off children. We don't want to face the loss of a child due to negligence of a motorist.
We will have a school resource officer (SRO) at the high school and the middle school this year. Ultimately the plan is to have a trained and certified police officer in every school. Our children are important and we intend to work with the school system in Jackson County in partnership to provide the best possible security for our students and faculty.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and three calls for service. We investigated six traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested five individuals on criminal charges. As always, we appreciate the support of the public and ask you to remember our officers in your thoughts and prayers for their safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.