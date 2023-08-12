Sherry Ann Burgess was born June 24, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 72. She was the daughter of Bonnie (Turner) Malicote of Sand Gap and of the late Lewis Jones.
In addition to her mother, Sherry is also survived by two sons, Donnie Burgess of McKee and Michael (Loretta) Burgess of Brodhead and by two sisters, Marilyn Powell and Diana Mullins both of Sand Gap. She was blessed with the following grand-children, Lillie Forbes, Ireland Burgess, Heather Miller, Marlana Miller, David Burgess and Travis Burgess.
Other than her father, Sherry was also preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Carroll Burgess Jr and by a son, David Burgess.
Sherry was of the Holiness Faith.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, August 4, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. George Mullins, Bro. Dewey Harrison and Bro. Darrell Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Durham Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
