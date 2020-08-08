Sherry Carpenter

Sherry Carpenter was born March 30, 1952 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, being 68 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Verlon & Bernice (Isaacs) Harrison. 

Sherry is survived by two daughters, Kelly Fryman of Lexington and Michelle Fryman of Georgetown. She is also survived by two brother, James Isaacs of Richmond and Ed Welch of Cynthiana and by two sisters, Fannie Mae Powell of Lexington and Judy Tharp of Ocala, Florida. Sherry was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. 

Sherry was a member of the Harmony Worship Center in Lexington. 

Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in the Green Isaacs Cemetery. Pallbearers were Aaron Maynard, Jordan Lewis, Austin & Cody Downey, Logan Slone and Eddie Fryman. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com 

Visitation 12 Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
