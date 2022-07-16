Sherry Gail Estridge was born July 10, 1956, in Laurel County and departed this life Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 65. She was the daughter of the late Moss Spurlock and Pauline (Moore) Baker.
Sherry is survived by her husband, J.B. Estridge of Annville and by two sons, Travis (Jeneene) Estridge of Berea and Chris (Kasey) Estridge of Tyner. She is also survived by a sister, Vickie (Larry) Estridge of Annville and by two brothers, Phillip (Kathy) Spurlock and Scott (Stephanie) Smithers all of Annville. Sherry was blessed with five grandchildren.
She was a member of the Green Hill Baptist Church.
More than anything, Sherry loved her people, God and the natural world. She was known by many names- Mom, Sissy, Mammy – and by many people as the person who would be by your side, in good times and bad. She kept a vigil by many bedsides, and was the person you went to for hugs, laughs, tears and prayers, and then more hugs and smiles. She loved to plan trips, and to spend time at the seashore searching for shells and finding comfort and peace in the sound of the waves, and the company of her husband and family nearby. She loved nothing more than spending time on her porch with her fur babies, Mister and Sheba. Enjoying the special outside places lovingly built by her husband JB. Watching the animals, and playing with her granddaughters. Her granddaughter Esme said just a short time before her passing – “Mammy’s house is where I laugh the most, it’s my happy place.” Sherry was creative, she had a voice like an angel, and a heart big enough to hold endless love for all of us. She will be dearly missed by everyone who fortunate enough to know her. Her memory will be carried in our hearts.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Cornett’s Chapel Cemetery in Annville with Bro. Tyler Morgan, Bro. Tim Tankersley and Bro. Ethan Spurlock conducting the service. Pallbearers: Rod Estridge, Ryan Estridge, Tanner Morgan, and Austin Estridge. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
