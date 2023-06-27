A certain sense of darkness has accompanied Jackson County throughout time. For a myriad of reasons, much of my own doing, my life has paralleled that same sentiment. There is undeniably a underlying feeling that we fight a uphill battle. In younger years I heard the good natured jabs about barefoot and backwoods living. I did little to deter this line of thinking for selfish reasons. Some secrets only stay so if you smile and nod. I have seen the underbelly of Jackson County. Its pitfalls and shortcomings aren’t lost on me but I have witnessed its redemptive qualities first hand also.
The same small town mentality that grates on your nerves by being in your business will be the same mentality that is first to knock on your door with a food dish in hard times.
Nowhere will be more charitable and giving than our corner of the world. Real giving, not the type where you donate to a blind cause to ease ones guilt. Our people give of themselves.
When you complain of nothing to do you are missing out on the simplest of joys. Find a dirt road and let the warm air of a fleeting summer push through open windows. Smile and laugh with loved ones as you sing along off key to a country classic on 107.9. With any luck you’ll get lost and found simultaneously.
Float some of our water. Skip the pool party and dive off that old rock knifing deep in the water til your feet dig in the muddy river bed. Pack the bologna and Grippo’s for that midday sandbar lunch.
Let those worn 33’s sing on the blacktop down Indian Creek enroute to nowhere in certian. Swing down those old roads your Ol’ Man took you down as a child. Lay on the hood of that truck til you question if the battery will crank.
You can see the dark side of life if you choose but there is always happiness to be had. I’ve always been a few paychecks from hungry. I’ve lived out as many heart wrenching country songs as I’ve tuned in. I’ve had more crank windows and torn up seats than heated leather. My boots haven’t saw a runway as of yet and the cracks in the leather match lines etched in my face. My feets dangled far more in muddy creeks than the blue waters of a tropical paradise. Roads filled with potholes are far more frequented than easy streets.
It may seem less than appealing to most. It may sound as if we are seeking a shine from a bucket of rust. Maybe we are. We’ve learned to embrace the darkness and sharpen ourselves on the stones. Things shine when you know where to look. When it gets the darkest the stars shine the brightest.
---
