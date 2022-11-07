On Monday morning Shine Time Car Wash posted the following on their social media page:
"REWARD REWARD REWARD
$200 REWARD for information on who these 2 people are. Broke in to sand gap and mckee car wash, they damaged property and stole mulitple items. Thanks
SHARE SHARE SHARE!!!!!"
314571452_578876967572222_8181167790248568257_n.jpeg
314695095_578877134238872_6554669292627233264_n.jpeg
314809842_578876790905573_5281514921517674377_n.jpeg
314861321_578876837572235_2737631620047057240_n.jpeg
314894715_578876914238894_1372095861196127051_n.jpeg
314897208_578877217572197_4306826271028173591_n.jpeg
314947208_578876750905577_1575068875911067552_n.jpeg
314959256_578877080905544_1135662747483243499_n.jpeg
315000228_578876867572232_1720926013093112888_n.jpeg
