Shirlene Holcomb of Tyner, KY was born January 29, 1943, in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Saturday, July 30, 2022, in New Tazwell, TN at the age of 79. She was the daughter of the late Edwin & Lottie (Coffey) McGeorge.
Shirlene is survived by her husband, Jerry Holcomb of Tyner and by two very special friends, Kendall Coffey of Tyner and Ellisa McWhorter of Manchester.
Shirlene was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be 1:30 PM at Coffey Cemetery with Bro. Eddy Judd officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
